Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $145.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 73.17%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.
