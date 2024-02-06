Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

