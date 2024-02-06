CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.