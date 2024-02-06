Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072,139. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

