Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.62 and last traded at $83.66. 38,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 116,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,820 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

