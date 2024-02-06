CIBC Raises DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHT.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.79. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.07 and a 1-year high of C$14.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

