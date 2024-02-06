Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Boeing worth $572,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $207.76. 1,591,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,848,765. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average is $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

