Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,791,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of AT&T worth $747,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,711,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

