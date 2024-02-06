Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,472,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,466 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of ConocoPhillips worth $775,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,665,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 389,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 127,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE COP traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 562,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,063. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
