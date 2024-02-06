Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 148,674 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $593,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 151,126 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $12,627,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 572,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 348.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. 1,595,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,586,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

