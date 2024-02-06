Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 128,373 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of QUALCOMM worth $672,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.42. 1,236,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,802. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.