CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CGI were worth $305,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CGI by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

