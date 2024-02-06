CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
CEVA opened at $19.59 on Thursday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.10.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
