Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ceridian HCM Trading Down 2.9 %
CDAY stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM
In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CDAY
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.