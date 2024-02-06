Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 2.9 %

CDAY stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDAY

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.