Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700- EPS.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,638. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

