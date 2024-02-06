Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$50.75 and last traded at C$48.27, with a volume of 445528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total value of C$249,000.00. In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total value of C$1,532,205.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total value of C$249,000.00. Insiders have sold 237,297 shares of company stock worth $9,727,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

