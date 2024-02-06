Catherine Robertson Sells 94,000 Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Stock

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Robertson sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £93,060 ($116,660.40).

Shares of OMG traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.05 ($1.22). 389,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.81. The company has a market cap of £127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,475.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Oxford Metrics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.64 ($1.52).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Oxford Metrics’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

