CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Down 2.7%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. 3,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by ($34.77). Equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

