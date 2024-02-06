Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Capri by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

