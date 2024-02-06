Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.50 to C$55.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$46.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$54.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

