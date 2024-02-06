Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 875 ($10.97) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

About Mattioli Woods

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock remained flat at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 660 ($8.27). The company has a market capitalization of £306.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 610 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 586.27.

(Get Free Report)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.