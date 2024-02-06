Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $540.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $459.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.