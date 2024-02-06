Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at C$65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$32.65 and a 12-month high of C$69.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,719 shares of company stock worth $5,496,919 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

