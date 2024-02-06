Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Raised by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268,016 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 5.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Cadence Design Systems worth $328,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.26 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.