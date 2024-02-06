Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. Cabot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get Cabot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

Cabot Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. 480,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.