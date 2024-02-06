C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $9.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.99.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

