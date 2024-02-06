Burney Co. Sells 1,163 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,817. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

