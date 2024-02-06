Burney Co. Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.3% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

AutoZone stock traded up $13.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,817.16. 22,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,652.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2,578.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,849.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

