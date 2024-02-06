Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.75. 1,315,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,168. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $455.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.20. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

