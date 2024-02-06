Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Roth Mkm

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC opened at $84.25 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.