Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$1.35

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1100124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

