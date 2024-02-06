Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $15.33

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

