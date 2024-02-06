Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $33.69

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $238,190. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

