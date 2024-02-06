Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $23.30

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

