Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $166.37

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

DEO opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. Diageo has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

