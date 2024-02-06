Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $64.71

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $806.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

