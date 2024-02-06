Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) PT Raised to $239.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

BR stock opened at $198.23 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,847 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

