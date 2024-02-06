BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$8.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.68 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$827.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.584603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

