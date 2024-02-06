BMO Capital Markets Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$49.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.40.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$48.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.52, for a total value of C$405,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 58,400 shares valued at $2,344,375. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

