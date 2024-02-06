BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$57.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.62.

PKI opened at C$45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.12. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

