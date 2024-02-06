Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,804. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

