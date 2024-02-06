Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,075 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TGTX opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

