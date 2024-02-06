Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 3.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BILL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.
BILL Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of BILL stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
