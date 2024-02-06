Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

