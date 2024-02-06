Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $851.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $771.35 and a 200 day moving average of $696.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

