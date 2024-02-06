Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after acquiring an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

