Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 132,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $234.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paylocity

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.