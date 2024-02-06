Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after acquiring an additional 353,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $232.05 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.51.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

