Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,882. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $388.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $17,848,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

