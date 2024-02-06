Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of SQ opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $84.29.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

